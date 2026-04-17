Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.9% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $112,241,237,000 after buying an additional 995,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $50,592,614,000 after buying an additional 344,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 38.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,996,118,000 after buying an additional 368,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $388.90 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.79 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $389.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 360.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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