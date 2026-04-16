Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Position Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,572 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 65,107 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.3% of KBC Group NV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KBC Group NV's holdings in Tesla were worth $582,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after buying an additional 3,505,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 788.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $551,598,000 after buying an additional 1,088,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $112,241,237,000 after buying an additional 995,623 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tesla Stock Performance
NASDAQ TSLA opened at $391.95 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.79 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 362.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $390.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.42.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.61.
Read Our Latest Report on Tesla
Key Headlines Impacting Tesla
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded TSLA to Neutral from Sell, reframing the risk/reward and prompting short‑term buying interest as investors reprice exposure to Tesla's long‑term "physical AI" opportunity. CNBC: Tesla shares climb more than 6% after analyst upgrade, software updates
- Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk announced a tape‑out milestone for Tesla’s AI5 chip (with AI6 teased), a meaningful technical step that supports Tesla’s autonomy/robotics roadmap and lifted investor sentiment on the company's semiconductor and AI capabilities. Yahoo Finance: Tesla Tapes Out AI5 Self-Driving Chip
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla rolled out software updates (Spring Update) and new FSD engagement features like "FSD streaks" and insurance incentives tied to Safety Score v3.0 — moves that can increase FSD usage, recurring revenue and user stickiness if adoption rises. Benzinga: Tesla Launches FSD Streaks
- Positive Sentiment: Dutch regulators approved Tesla’s FSD Supervised program in Europe — a regulatory foothold that supports FSD commercialization outside the U.S. if adoption follows. Barchart: Tesla Just Scored an FSD Win in Europe
- Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen trimmed its price target (from $519 to $490) but kept a Buy rating — a signal that analysts still see upside but expect slower near‑term progress; this tempers enthusiasm versus a clean upgrade. MarketScreener: TD Cowen adjusts price target on Tesla
- Neutral Sentiment: Notable buyers (e.g., Cathie Wood/ARK) have increased exposure, which can amplify momentum flows but also concentrates retail-driven volatility. Barchart: Cathie Wood Just Bought Nearly 80,000 Shares of Tesla
- Negative Sentiment: Investors still face near‑term risks: the April 22 earnings call should clarify Terafab capex, margin headwinds and delivery/mix trends — any disappointment could reverse gains. Blockonomi: 3 Critical Issues Investors Must Watch on April 22
- Negative Sentiment: Rivalry in robotics and autonomy is heating up (Unitree, BYD and others), increasing competitive risk to Tesla’s Optimus/robotaxi ambitions and potentially pressuring timelines and margins. Financial Post: Tesla’s Chinese robot rival ramps up global push
- Negative Sentiment: Operational/safety headlines persist: reports of another near‑miss under supervised FSD remind investors that adoption and regulatory/legal risk remain unresolved. TipRanks: Near-miss for FSD supervised
Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla
In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.
Tesla Company Profile
(Free Report
)
Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
Read More
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.
While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.Get This Free Report