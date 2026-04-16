Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Position Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,572 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 65,107 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.3% of KBC Group NV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KBC Group NV's holdings in Tesla were worth $582,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after buying an additional 3,505,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 788.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $551,598,000 after buying an additional 1,088,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $112,241,237,000 after buying an additional 995,623 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $391.95 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.79 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 362.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $390.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here