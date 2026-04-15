TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $515,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

TFC Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $364.10 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $222.79 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 337.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.91. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $390.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded TSLA to Neutral from Sell, arguing current shares better balance near‑term demand headwinds with the long‑term AI/robotics opportunity; the note helped lift the stock. Read More.

UBS upgraded TSLA to Neutral from Sell, arguing current shares better balance near‑term demand headwinds with the long‑term AI/robotics opportunity; the note helped lift the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dutch approval for Tesla’s supervised FSD and notification to the European Commission opens a clear path toward broader EU rollout — regulatory wins accelerate monetization and are a visible catalyst for autonomy optimism. Read More.

Dutch approval for Tesla’s supervised FSD and notification to the European Commission opens a clear path toward broader EU rollout — regulatory wins accelerate monetization and are a visible catalyst for autonomy optimism. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Reports say Tesla is exploring using its Shanghai Gigafactory to scale production of the Optimus robot — if true, leveraging China volume to lower unit costs would materially de‑risk the robotics/robotaxi story. Read More.

Reports say Tesla is exploring using its Shanghai Gigafactory to scale production of the Optimus robot — if true, leveraging China volume to lower unit costs would materially de‑risk the robotics/robotaxi story. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings (April 22) are a near‑term catalyst — expectations are mixed, so the report could swing sentiment either way depending on delivery trends and commentary on autonomy/Optimus. Read More.

Upcoming earnings (April 22) are a near‑term catalyst — expectations are mixed, so the report could swing sentiment either way depending on delivery trends and commentary on autonomy/Optimus. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product and marketing moves (e.g., limited‑edition Model S/X 'Signature' restrictions and other promotions) are generating headlines and short‑term demand/PR effects but are unlikely to change fundamentals alone. Read More.

Product and marketing moves (e.g., limited‑edition Model S/X 'Signature' restrictions and other promotions) are generating headlines and short‑term demand/PR effects but are unlikely to change fundamentals alone. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Delivery shortfalls, weakening China demand and margin pressure remain material risks; some houses (e.g., JP Morgan scenarios cited) still model very large downside, keeping valuation risk high. Read More.

Delivery shortfalls, weakening China demand and margin pressure remain material risks; some houses (e.g., JP Morgan scenarios cited) still model very large downside, keeping valuation risk high. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Even with upgrades, analysts warn of continued volatility — UBS itself and others note slow robo‑taxi/Optimus commercialization and execution risk, so expect bumpy trading around catalysts. Read More.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. President Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $424.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $399.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSLA

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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