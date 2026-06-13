The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,462 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 106,288 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of First National Bank of Omaha's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed its Buy rating on Disney and set a $125 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Benzinga report on Needham rating reaffirmation

Needham & Company reaffirmed its rating on Disney and set a , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead. Positive Sentiment: Disney upgraded the My Disney Experience app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. AOL article on My Disney Experience app upgrade

Disney upgraded the app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. Neutral Sentiment: Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Yahoo Entertainment article on Kevin Costner story

Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted Disney’s share price weakness and valuation debate, but that appears more reflective of the broader pullback than a new company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance article on DIS share price weakness

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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