Thomasville National Bank Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,626 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 23,588 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 4.5% of Thomasville National Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $71,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $363.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $145.84 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $401.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blockbuster Q1 results — TSMC posted a record quarterly profit that beat estimates and its revenue surged year-over-year, validating strong demand for AI chips. Article Title

Blockbuster Q1 results — TSMC posted a record quarterly profit that beat estimates and its revenue surged year-over-year, validating strong demand for AI chips. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance and AI-led demand — Management lifted 2026 growth guidance (above 30% in some reports) and described AI infrastructure demand as “insatiable,” supporting medium-term revenue visibility. Article Title

Raised guidance and AI-led demand — Management lifted 2026 growth guidance (above 30% in some reports) and described AI infrastructure demand as “insatiable,” supporting medium-term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism / higher price targets — Some brokers raised targets and kept buy ratings after the beat-and-raise, which supports upside for multi-quarter holders. Article Title

Analyst optimism / higher price targets — Some brokers raised targets and kept buy ratings after the beat-and-raise, which supports upside for multi-quarter holders. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory & reporting updates — TSMC filed its Form 20‑F and noted minor IFRS reporting differences; useful for accounting/forecast models but not market-moving on its own. Article Title

Regulatory & reporting updates — TSMC filed its Form 20‑F and noted minor IFRS reporting differences; useful for accounting/forecast models but not market-moving on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials available — Call transcript, slide deck and disclosures were posted (helpful for earnings-model checks). Article Title

Full earnings materials available — Call transcript, slide deck and disclosures were posted (helpful for earnings-model checks). Negative Sentiment: Stock weakness despite the beat — Several outlets note the shares fell after earnings as investors rotated, took profits and digested the stock’s rich multiple. That intraday selling pressure is a key reason for today’s decline. Article Title

Stock weakness despite the beat — Several outlets note the shares fell after earnings as investors rotated, took profits and digested the stock’s rich multiple. That intraday selling pressure is a key reason for today’s decline. Negative Sentiment: Valuation & geopolitical risk — Commentators warn TSMC’s multiples look stretched and cite Middle East tensions (higher costs/energy risk) as a potential margin/headline risk investors must price in. Article Title

Valuation & geopolitical risk — Commentators warn TSMC’s multiples look stretched and cite Middle East tensions (higher costs/energy risk) as a potential margin/headline risk investors must price in. Negative Sentiment: Rising capex & supply bottlenecks — Aggressive spending to expand 3nm and advanced packaging capacity supports long‑term growth but raises near-term cash needs and execution risk; equipment/supplier headlines (e.g., ASML moves) have pressured sector sentiment. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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