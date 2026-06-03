Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $440 from $395 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s earnings power and upside potential.

Truist raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $440 from $395 and reiterated a rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s earnings power and upside potential. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth said it plans to eliminate nearly two-thirds of pediatric prior authorizations by year-end, which could reduce administrative burden and improve access to care, a potentially favorable operational move.

UnitedHealth said it plans to eliminate nearly two-thirds of pediatric prior authorizations by year-end, which could reduce administrative burden and improve access to care, a potentially favorable operational move. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent opinion-style articles highlighted UNH as a long-term cash-flow and dividend-growth name, reflecting ongoing interest in the stock as a defensive healthcare holding rather than a clear near-term catalyst.

Several recent opinion-style articles highlighted UNH as a long-term cash-flow and dividend-growth name, reflecting ongoing interest in the stock as a defensive healthcare holding rather than a clear near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: New Medicare reimbursement concerns are weighing on sentiment, as investors worry changes to government payment rates could pressure UnitedHealth’s margins and future growth. Article: UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Hit by Medicare Reimbursement Concerns

New Medicare reimbursement concerns are weighing on sentiment, as investors worry changes to government payment rates could pressure UnitedHealth’s margins and future growth. Negative Sentiment: Massachusetts’ lawsuit over alleged inflation of Medicaid patient risk scores adds legal and reputational risk, raising questions about revenue recognition and government-program scrutiny. Article: UnitedHealth Lawsuit Raises Fresh Questions On Medicaid Revenue And Investor Risk

Massachusetts’ lawsuit over alleged inflation of Medicaid patient risk scores adds legal and reputational risk, raising questions about revenue recognition and government-program scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Another legal headline about alleged deceptive Medicare Advantage advertising practices adds to concerns that regulatory and litigation risks may stay elevated for UNH. Article: Ninth Circuit Anticipated to Rule on UnitedHealthcare's Alleged Deceptive Medicare Advantage Advertising Practices - GJLaw

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $377.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $343.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $404.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $338.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $444.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $399.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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