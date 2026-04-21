Ticino Wealth Acquires Shares of 7,653 Accenture PLC $ACN

Ticino Wealth bought a new position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,653 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Accenture by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total value of $1,101,650.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,523,339.98. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $1,461,130.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,963.65. This represents a 28.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,331 shares of company stock worth $4,048,871 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $195.62 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $177.50 and a 1 year high of $325.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.47. The company has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Accenture's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is 53.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $317.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $266.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Accenture from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $274.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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