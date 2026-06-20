Tobam Buys 54,306 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Tobam increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,628 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,306 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.9% of Tobam's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tobam's holdings in AT&T were worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T Fiber received strong validation in a new Opensignal report, earning 107 wins across speed, reliability, video, and consistency categories and outperforming competitors in many metro markets. This supports the company’s broadband growth story and may help sentiment around the fiber business. Article

AT&T Fiber received strong validation in a new Opensignal report, earning 107 wins across speed, reliability, video, and consistency categories and outperforming competitors in many metro markets. This supports the company’s broadband growth story and may help sentiment around the fiber business. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T is getting increased investor attention, according to Zacks, but the note does not point to a specific new catalyst; it mainly reflects elevated interest in the name. Article

AT&T is getting increased investor attention, according to Zacks, but the note does not point to a specific new catalyst; it mainly reflects elevated interest in the name. Negative Sentiment: California asked a court and the FCC to block AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers, highlighting regulatory resistance to AT&T’s network transition plans. That could delay the company’s cost-cutting and modernization efforts. Article

California asked a court and the FCC to block AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers, highlighting regulatory resistance to AT&T’s network transition plans. That could delay the company’s cost-cutting and modernization efforts. Negative Sentiment: Related reports say AT&T wants to cancel wireline phone service for about 199,000 people, but California’s pushback suggests this plan could face hurdles, adding uncertainty around the copper-network exit. Article

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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