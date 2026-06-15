Twilio Inc. $TWLO is Sachem Head Capital Management LP's 3rd Largest Position

Sachem Head Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up approximately 7.7% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.50% of Twilio worth $326,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Twilio by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 303 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 42,224 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $398,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,314.95. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total value of $10,415,989.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,559,646.96. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock worth $338,603,196 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock opened at $204.46 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 319.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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