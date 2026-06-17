Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,977 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.44% of Twilio worth $96,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $251,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 46.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the technology company's stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,128 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $398,020.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,314.95. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 620,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,166,800. The trade was a 61.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock worth $338,603,196. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $192.65 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $176.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.02, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

See Also

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