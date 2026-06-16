Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 186.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,786 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 134,006 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Twilio worth $29,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2,488.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $203.08 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $238.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.31, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Twilio's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,166,800. This trade represents a 61.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $398,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,168,314.95. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock valued at $338,603,196. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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