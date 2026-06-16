Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Sold by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,483 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 125,878 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises 4.4% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Twilio worth $42,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2,488.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 130,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,619,780.91. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $184,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,166,800. The trade was a 61.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock valued at $338,603,196. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $203.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 317.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.Twilio's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.24.

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About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

See Also

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