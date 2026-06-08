Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,525 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Twilio worth $51,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 2,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Twilio by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 303 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Twilio Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $226.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 353.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.16. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $238.48.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 32,158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $5,971,740.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,740,149.40. This trade represents a 12.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,619,780.91. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,761,621 shares of company stock worth $328,187,207. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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