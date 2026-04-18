Udine Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,852 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,503 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 9.3% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $19,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $17,472,482,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 20,464.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $26,220,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.33.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $270.23 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $259.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.81 and a twelve month high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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