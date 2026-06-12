UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 5,100 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,840 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $76,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $3,072,744,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,309,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,874,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,125 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,752,607 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $720,576,000 after purchasing an additional 825,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,003,814 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,376,229,000 after purchasing an additional 718,669 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $608.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $475.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $479.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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