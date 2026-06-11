UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 17,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,849.1% in the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 6,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 5,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $407.80 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $356.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $415.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $407.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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