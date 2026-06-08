UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stock Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $400.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $404.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.UnitedHealth Group's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.32 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.77%.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded UnitedHealth Group to Buy and raised its price target to $450 , citing improving medical cost trends and a better risk/reward setup heading into earnings. Article link

Bank of America upgraded UnitedHealth Group to and raised its price target to , citing improving medical cost trends and a better risk/reward setup heading into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley also lifted its price target on UNH to $453 and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing the view that sentiment is improving. Article link

Morgan Stanley also lifted its price target on to and kept an rating, reinforcing the view that sentiment is improving. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth raised its quarterly dividend by 5% to $2.32 per share , extending its long streak of annual dividend increases and signaling financial strength. Article link

UnitedHealth raised its quarterly dividend by to , extending its long streak of annual dividend increases and signaling financial strength. Positive Sentiment: Healthcare stocks, including UnitedHealth, are benefiting from a broader sector rebound as investors seek defensive stability and rotate out of more volatile areas of the market. Article link

Healthcare stocks, including UnitedHealth, are benefiting from a broader sector rebound as investors seek defensive stability and rotate out of more volatile areas of the market. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage notes that UNH has already recovered sharply year to date, outpacing the broader market and its industry peer group. Article link

Recent coverage notes that has already recovered sharply year to date, outpacing the broader market and its industry peer group. Negative Sentiment: Some articles continue to highlight ongoing concerns around rising medical costs, managed-care scrutiny, and the stock’s earlier challenges, which could limit upside if operating trends worsen. Article link

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $444.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.42.

Read Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here