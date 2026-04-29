Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 381,391 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN - Free Report) by 210.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,520 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 381,391 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.05% of Lumen Technologies worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,552,549 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,177 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,969,084 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $52,425,000 after acquiring an additional 132,131 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,486,835 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,312,000 after acquiring an additional 364,436 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,928,906 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,869,000 after acquiring an additional 652,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,056,824 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $61,548,000 after acquiring an additional 536,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 78,685 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $499,649.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 8,562,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,372,395.70. This represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diankha Linear sold 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $355,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 198,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,564,026.81. This trade represents a 18.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.25.

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Lumen Technologies Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:LUMN opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company's core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

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