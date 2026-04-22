Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 448.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501,224 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,227,369 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.14% of ServiceNow worth $231,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $398,202,000 after buying an additional 2,064,440 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 53,650 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 39,756 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 332.0% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 706.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. UBS Group cut shares of ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the sale, the director owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NOW opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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