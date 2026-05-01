Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 68,812 Shares of Urban Edge Properties $UE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Free Report) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,824 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 68,812 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.13% of Urban Edge Properties worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 53,474 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,143 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,677 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,857 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.45 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Urban Edge Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UE

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.

The company's portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.

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