Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,498 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 42,841 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.14% of eBay worth $54,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.29. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $107.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from eBay's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. eBay's payout ratio is 28.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,706,154.85. The trade was a 44.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,393 shares of company stock worth $11,327,504. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of eBay from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $98.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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