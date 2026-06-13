Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 400,428 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,646,733 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 400,428 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.20% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $560,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 38,526.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,986,567 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $675,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,424 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 509.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 586,929 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $168,983,000 after acquiring an additional 490,587 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,576.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 195,759 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $47,268,000 after acquiring an additional 190,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,760 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $124,384,000 after acquiring an additional 152,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.6% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 396,425 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $114,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,345 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $388.50.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of HII stock opened at $297.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.75 and a 1 year high of $460.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $343.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.23.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $1,118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,681,595.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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