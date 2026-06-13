Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817,834 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 540,258 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.15% of Amgen worth $267,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $157,584,000 after buying an additional 43,884 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,669,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $22,441,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Amgen by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,992 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $355.20 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $340.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.83 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $354.12.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen said its phase 3 ABP 938 eye-disease study is advancing, with the drug aimed at challenging Regeneron’s Eylea HD in a major retina market. That keeps Amgen’s pipeline in focus as a potential future growth driver. Article Title

Amgen said its phase 3 eye-disease study is advancing, with the drug aimed at challenging Regeneron’s Eylea HD in a major retina market. That keeps Amgen’s pipeline in focus as a potential future growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also highlighted its MARITIME-SWITCH phase 3 obesity trial, which is designed to capture GLP-1 switchers. Any success in obesity treatment could open another large market and improve long-term revenue expectations. Article Title

Amgen also highlighted its phase 3 obesity trial, which is designed to capture GLP-1 switchers. Any success in obesity treatment could open another large market and improve long-term revenue expectations. Positive Sentiment: Some coverage pointed to Amgen as a value stock with supportive new data from the VESALIUS-CV cardiovascular study for Repatha, reinforcing confidence in the company’s broader portfolio. Article Title

Some coverage pointed to Amgen as a with supportive new data from the VESALIUS-CV cardiovascular study for Repatha, reinforcing confidence in the company’s broader portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen and outside analysts published bullish commentary on the stock’s valuation and earnings profile, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than new business developments. Article Title

Amgen and outside analysts published bullish commentary on the stock’s valuation and earnings profile, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than new business developments. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being pressured by reports that Amgen’s Tavneos faces a proposed FDA withdrawal, with the company seeking a hearing and commissioning an independent review to defend the drug’s data. Regulatory uncertainty around a $500 million product is a meaningful risk for the stock. Article Title

Investor sentiment is being pressured by reports that Amgen’s faces a proposed FDA withdrawal, with the company seeking a hearing and commissioning an independent review to defend the drug’s data. Regulatory uncertainty around a $500 million product is a meaningful risk for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Amgen hired a research firm to reassess Tavneos data after FDA concerns, underscoring the regulatory overhang and near-term uncertainty for the drug. Article Title

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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