Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 348,599 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,913,819 shares of the company's stock after selling 348,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.52% of Dollar Tree worth $2,818,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 563 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Dollar Tree by 10.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.76.

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Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $98.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $142.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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