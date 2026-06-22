Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $69.80 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,725 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 27,040 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $69,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,031 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $4,634,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $6,815,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.3% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 662.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 44,806 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 38,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Get HII alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $388.50.

Read Our Latest Report on HII

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,681,595.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $284.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.65. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.69 and a twelve month high of $460.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huntington Ingalls Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huntington Ingalls Industries wasn't on the list.

While Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here