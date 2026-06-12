Ventas, Inc. $VTR Stock Holdings Cut by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,775 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 32,044 shares during the period. Ventas makes up approximately 4.1% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Ventas were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,948,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,876,856,000 after buying an additional 2,349,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ventas by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,701,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,078,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,927,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,038,176,000 after purchasing an additional 928,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,988,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,001,447,000 after purchasing an additional 475,633 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $594,116,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $91.06. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 152.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.47.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is 378.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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