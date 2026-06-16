Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 19,071 Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,071 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 2,488.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Twilio Stock Down 0.5%

Twilio stock opened at $203.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $238.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is $175.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.Twilio's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 127,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,469,000. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total value of $10,415,989.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,559,646.96. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock valued at $338,603,196 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Further Reading

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