Vest Financial LLC Has $41.58 Million Stake in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Vest Financial LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,348 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 157,270 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of eBay worth $41,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Get eBay alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $3,076,237.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,388.67. This trade represents a 87.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,638.76. The trade was a 15.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,393 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,504. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank lifted its price target from $118 to $132, a catalyst that helped push the stock upward as investors price in stronger upside potential. Article Title

Deutsche Bank lifted its price target from $118 to $132, a catalyst that helped push the stock upward as investors price in stronger upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst previews and earnings-season commentary highlight steady near-term growth drivers — advertising, recommerce strength and AI tools — which support upside if Q1 results/guide meet expectations. Article Title

Analyst previews and earnings-season commentary highlight steady near-term growth drivers — advertising, recommerce strength and AI tools — which support upside if Q1 results/guide meet expectations. Positive Sentiment: Recent bullish write-ups and investor theses are reinforcing buy-side interest in EBAY as a secular recommerce/marketplace play. These narratives can sustain momentum while fundamentals stay supportive. Article Title

Recent bullish write-ups and investor theses are reinforcing buy-side interest in EBAY as a secular recommerce/marketplace play. These narratives can sustain momentum while fundamentals stay supportive. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen (via TipRanks) remains cautious with a Hold rating and an $87 target, signaling balanced risk/reward that may limit near-term analyst-driven upside. Article Title

TD Cowen (via TipRanks) remains cautious with a Hold rating and an $87 target, signaling balanced risk/reward that may limit near-term analyst-driven upside. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional trimming: Calamos Advisors reduced its EBAY stake modestly (small share sale reported), a limited signal rather than a broad vote of no confidence. Article Title

Institutional trimming: Calamos Advisors reduced its EBAY stake modestly (small share sale reported), a limited signal rather than a broad vote of no confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Macro risk commentary (Europe/energy/conflict) may weigh on consumer spending in some regions, a background risk but not an immediate company-specific driver. Article Title

Macro risk commentary (Europe/energy/conflict) may weigh on consumer spending in some regions, a background risk but not an immediate company-specific driver. Negative Sentiment: Widespread technical outages and API failures disrupted buying/selling worldwide for nearly two days, forcing site downtime and emergency fixes — a direct operational hit that can dent GMV, seller trust and near-term revenue. Article Title Retail Dive News.az Jang

Widespread technical outages and API failures disrupted buying/selling worldwide for nearly two days, forcing site downtime and emergency fixes — a direct operational hit that can dent GMV, seller trust and near-term revenue. Negative Sentiment: eBay sellers are facing higher 2026 shipping costs and new customs hurdles, a structural headwind that could raise seller fees or reduce listings/volumes and pressure take-rates or growth in cross-border trade. Article Title

eBay Stock Up 2.4%

eBay stock opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $107.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. eBay's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from eBay's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of eBay from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of eBay from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eBay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider eBay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eBay wasn't on the list.

While eBay currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here