Ulta Beauty Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Ulta Beauty NASDAQ: ULTA reported a strong start to fiscal 2026, with management citing broad-based sales growth across channels and categories, improved gross margin and continued progress on strategic initiatives including international expansion, marketplace, wellness, media and artificial intelligence.

On the company’s first-quarter earnings call, President and Chief Executive Officer Kecia Steelman said Ulta entered the year focused on maintaining momentum while “optimizing our model with financial discipline to deliver profitable growth.” She said the company’s U.S. business remains “fundamentally strong,” while newer businesses are gaining traction and contributing to results.

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For the quarter, Ulta reported net sales growth of 11.1% to $3.2 billion, compared with $2.8 billion a year earlier. Comparable sales rose 5.3%, driven by a 3.7% increase in average ticket and a 1.6% increase in transactions. Diluted earnings per share increased 15.5% to $7.74.

Sales Growth Led by Stores, E-Commerce and Fragrance

Chief Financial Officer Chris DelOrefice said total sales growth, excluding the impact of Space NK, was in the high single-digit range. During the quarter, Ulta opened 16 net new Ulta Beauty stores and one new Space NK store.

Both stores and digital contributed to comparable sales growth. DelOrefice said e-commerce delivered mid-teen sales growth, while comparable stores posted low single-digit sales growth. February comp sales increased in the low double digits as the company lapped its weakest comp performance of fiscal 2025, while March and April grew in the low single-digit range.

Fragrance was the company’s strongest category again in the quarter, delivering high-teen comparable growth and increasing to 12% of total revenue from 11% a year earlier. DelOrefice said growth was driven by newness from luxury brands including YSL, Carolina Herrera and Valentino, the early launch of Balmain, and innovation from exclusive brand NOYZ.

Haircare delivered high single-digit comparable growth, supported by prestige haircare, new brands including amika and Moroccanoil, and continued traction from exclusive brand Cécred. Makeup increased in the low single digits, driven mainly by prestige makeup and guest engagement with Rare Beauty, as well as newness from MAC, Kylie Cosmetics and Estée Lauder. Skincare and wellness posted low single-digit comp growth, while services increased in the mid-single digits.

Gross Margin Improves as Shrink Declines

Gross margin increased 100 basis points to 40.1% of sales, which DelOrefice attributed primarily to lower inventory shrink and higher merchandise margin. He said Ulta saw shrink reductions “across every category and every region” during the quarter, following process improvements, associate training and targeted actions in high-risk locations.

Merchandise margin also improved, helped by better inventory turns and favorable category mix from Space NK. DelOrefice said elevated fuel prices resulted in higher-than-planned transportation costs, but supply chain productivity and efficiency efforts helped offset the pressure.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 14.6% to $850 million, as planned, due primarily to Space NK and investments supporting the company’s Ulta Beauty Unleashed strategy. Operating profit rose 11.6% to $448 million, or 14.2% of sales. Net income increased 11.6% to $340 million.

Guidance Maintained for Sales, Raised for Profit and EPS

Ulta maintained its full-year net sales outlook, expecting growth of 6% to 7%. The company also maintained its comparable sales growth forecast of 2.5% to 3.5%.

However, management raised its operating profit expectations, now forecasting growth of 6.5% to 9% for the year. Ulta also increased its diluted EPS forecast to a range of $28.36 to $28.80, representing growth of 10.6% to 12.3%. The updated estimate assumes a weighted average share count of about 43 million shares and a tax rate of approximately 24.5%.

DelOrefice said the company continues to expect gross margin to be roughly flat for the full year, with higher inventory productivity, supply chain productivity and modest shrink improvement expected to offset higher fuel costs and targeted investments. SG&A growth is expected to be in line with or slightly below net sales growth for the year.

The company also reiterated its plan to return capital to shareholders. In the first quarter, Ulta repurchased $555 million of stock, using cash and its revolver. Management previously increased its fiscal 2026 stock buyback target to $1.5 billion from $1 billion.

Strategic Initiatives Include TikTok Shop, Marketplace and AI

Steelman highlighted continued progress on the company’s Ulta Beauty Unleashed strategy. In stores, Ulta and its brand partners executed more than 40,000 in-store events during the quarter, including activations for Coach, Cécred and Live Tinted, and education workshops for brands including Redken, Rare Beauty and Lancôme.

On the digital side, Steelman said e-commerce momentum was supported by investments in infrastructure and enhancements such as expanded same-day delivery through Uber Eats and buy now, pay later options through Klarna. Ulta also launched its TikTok Shop during the quarter, with an initial focus on exclusive brands. Steelman said the company’s first TikTok shoppable livestream at Ulta Beauty World generated more than five million impressions and strong gross merchandise value.

The company’s loyalty program expanded to nearly 47 million members, up 4% year over year. Steelman said Ulta is using first-party loyalty data and technology improvements to enhance personalization, including efforts to predict replenishment purchases and improve cart conversion.

Ulta’s marketplace ended the quarter with more than 325 brands and over 8,000 SKUs across seven assortment focus areas. In wellness, the company added brands including Grüns and Medicine Mama. Steelman also said UB Media, the company’s retail media business, is rolling out new capabilities, including a YouTube enhanced measurement product.

Management Cites Healthy Beauty Demand but Value-Focused Consumers

Management said the beauty and wellness categories remain healthy, though consumers are increasingly focused on value amid macroeconomic uncertainty, inflationary pressures and higher fuel prices.

Steelman said Ulta is positioned to respond through its mass-to-luxury assortment, omnichannel options, loyalty program and targeted promotions. In response to an analyst question, she said fragrance is one area where marketing and merchandising investments are paying off, particularly around events such as Mother’s Day.

Looking ahead, Steelman said Ulta is beginning work on a new experiential flagship location in Times Square, New York, expected to open in late 2027. She said the store will combine technology, entertainment, convenience and the company’s assortment to support guest experiences and brand activations.

“We are investing with discipline in the areas that matter the most,” Steelman said, pointing to assortment, omnichannel experience and deeper guest loyalty as priorities while the company navigates a dynamic environment.

About Ulta Beauty NASDAQ: ULTA

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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