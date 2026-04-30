Vest Financial LLC Sells 21,333 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Vest Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,779 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,333 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $137.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $329.98 billion, a PE ratio of 219.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.32 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.89.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,340,976.12. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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