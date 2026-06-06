Vestcor Inc Acquires 185,780 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360,439 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 185,780 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.0% of Vestcor Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vestcor Inc's holdings in AT&T were worth $33,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $361,779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,411,031 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,448 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,888,630 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $81,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,073 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 749.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 338,942 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 155,728 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.21. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Arete Research upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T

More AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T is expanding its connected-car business, extending ties with LiveOne and Cisco to improve in-car entertainment, simplify billing through embedded SIMs, and bring 5G services to the Rivian R2, which could support future revenue growth. Article Title

AT&T is expanding its connected-car business, extending ties with LiveOne and Cisco to improve in-car entertainment, simplify billing through embedded SIMs, and bring 5G services to the Rivian R2, which could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary continues to highlight AT&T’s value profile, with some investors viewing fiber expansion, 5G growth, and bundled services as long-term supports for customer retention and cash flow. Article Title

Analyst commentary continues to highlight AT&T’s value profile, with some investors viewing fiber expansion, 5G growth, and bundled services as long-term supports for customer retention and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Telecom peers are investing in AI systems to keep networks resilient during storms, a reminder that AT&T is also focused on network reliability rather than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Telecom peers are investing in AI systems to keep networks resilient during storms, a reminder that AT&T is also focused on network reliability rather than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Industry chatter about a possible SpaceX involvement in future FCC spectrum auctions could affect telecoms later, but there is no immediate AT&T-specific impact from the latest auction update. Article Title

Industry chatter about a possible SpaceX involvement in future FCC spectrum auctions could affect telecoms later, but there is no immediate AT&T-specific impact from the latest auction update. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term drag remains the Supreme Court ruling backing FCC penalty procedures, which keeps regulatory and reputational risk in focus for AT&T and could weigh on sentiment. Article Title

The biggest near-term drag remains the Supreme Court ruling backing FCC penalty procedures, which keeps regulatory and reputational risk in focus for AT&T and could weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment also weakened after an analyst downgrade and renewed competitive concerns, which helped pressure AT&T shares despite some bargain-hunting interest. Article Title

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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