Vestcor Inc Purchases 19,557 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,896 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,599,882,000 after acquiring an additional 805,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock worth $3,976,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $135.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.92 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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