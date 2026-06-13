Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $370.35 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,083,531 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Palantir Technologies worth $370,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $127.99 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.68 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $306.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.76.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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