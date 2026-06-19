Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 120.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,763 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 138,656 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.2% of Virtu Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Virtu Financial LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. AT&T's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T Fiber received strong validation from Opensignal, earning 107 wins in home internet performance categories and beating the nearest competitor by nearly 2-to-1. That supports the company’s broadband strategy and may help reinforce the growth case for fiber expansion. Article Title

AT&T Fiber received strong validation from Opensignal, earning 107 wins in home internet performance categories and beating the nearest competitor by nearly 2-to-1. That supports the company’s broadband strategy and may help reinforce the growth case for fiber expansion. Positive Sentiment: AT&T also received a favorable broker sentiment update, with an average “Moderate Buy” recommendation from analysts, which can help support valuation. Article Title

AT&T also received a favorable broker sentiment update, with an average “Moderate Buy” recommendation from analysts, which can help support valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced a planned CFO transition, with Pascal Desroches set to retire and Jennifer Biry named as his successor. Investors are likely viewing this as orderly succession, but it still adds a layer of uncertainty while AT&T works through an important finance leadership change. Article Title

The company announced a planned CFO transition, with Pascal Desroches set to retire and Jennifer Biry named as his successor. Investors are likely viewing this as orderly succession, but it still adds a layer of uncertainty while AT&T works through an important finance leadership change. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage framed AT&T as a stock under review following the CFO news and broader telecom weakness, but the reporting did not point to a new fundamental deterioration in operations. Article Title

Some coverage framed AT&T as a stock under review following the CFO news and broader telecom weakness, but the reporting did not point to a new fundamental deterioration in operations. Negative Sentiment: California regulators asked a court and the FCC to reject AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers. That regulatory pushback could slow AT&T’s network modernization plans and adds policy risk. Article Title

California regulators asked a court and the FCC to reject AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers. That regulatory pushback could slow AT&T’s network modernization plans and adds policy risk. Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary also points to AT&T being weighed down by rate sensitivity, leverage concerns, and competitive risks in telecom, which can pressure the stock even when company-specific results are solid. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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