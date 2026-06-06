Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 64,756 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,136 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after buying an additional 64,756 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 9,257 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 27,471 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:VZ opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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