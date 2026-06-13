Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 287.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 1,277,998 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.16% of TJX Companies worth $264,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Key Headlines Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum.

Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments.

Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing risks from costs and the broader macroeconomic environment, which could pressure margins if conditions weaken.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $168.42 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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