Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,776 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 16,468 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $36,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ ROP opened at $334.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.14. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.96 and a twelve month high of $575.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Zacks Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $472.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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