Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 248,546 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 248,546 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $41,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Article Title

Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Article Title

The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Neutral Sentiment: Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Article Title

Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Article Title

Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Takeda said its AI-designed psoriasis pill beat Bristol Myers’ Sotyktu in a head-to-head trial, raising competitive concerns for one of BMY’s dermatology assets. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3%

BMY opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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