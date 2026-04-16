Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,042 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,278 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,217,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,666,577 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $405,131,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,955,564. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,068,744 shares of company stock valued at $104,505,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $337.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $306.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Arete Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $405.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted targets and ratings — Phillip Securities raised its price target to $395 and kept an "accumulate" rating, and Citi bumped its target to $405 and maintained a Buy, supplying upward pressure from institutional views. Phillip Securities target raise

Analysts lifted targets and ratings — Phillip Securities raised its price target to $395 and kept an "accumulate" rating, and Citi bumped its target to $405 and maintained a Buy, supplying upward pressure from institutional views. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage upgrades and momentum calls — Stifel Nicolaus issued a Buy on Alphabet and other outlets (Zacks/Citi coverage) are flagging a cluster of near-term product and event catalysts that could lift the stock into July. These notes support near-term buying interest. Stifel Nicolaus buy

Brokerage upgrades and momentum calls — Stifel Nicolaus issued a Buy on Alphabet and other outlets (Zacks/Citi coverage) are flagging a cluster of near-term product and event catalysts that could lift the stock into July. These notes support near-term buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction for Google Cloud — GitLab expanded its Google Cloud collaboration (Duo Agent platform access), a partnership that can incrementally support Cloud revenue and ecosystem strength. GitLab Google Cloud partnership

Commercial traction for Google Cloud — GitLab expanded its Google Cloud collaboration (Duo Agent platform access), a partnership that can incrementally support Cloud revenue and ecosystem strength. Neutral Sentiment: AI/quantum investor thesis continues to attract buyers — multiple articles highlight Alphabet as a leader in quantum and cloud AI infrastructure, reinforcing long-term secular interest but offering mixed near-term impact. Fool: AI-quantum thesis

AI/quantum investor thesis continues to attract buyers — multiple articles highlight Alphabet as a leader in quantum and cloud AI infrastructure, reinforcing long-term secular interest but offering mixed near-term impact. Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning and earnings expectations — Zacks and other outlets point to Alphabet’s strong earnings surprise history and momentum scores, making a beat at the April 29 report a likely positive catalyst if results hold. Zacks earnings preview

Market positioning and earnings expectations — Zacks and other outlets point to Alphabet’s strong earnings surprise history and momentum scores, making a beat at the April 29 report a likely positive catalyst if results hold. Negative Sentiment: EU Digital Markets Act scrutiny — The European Commission’s preliminary finding would require Google to let third‑party search engines access search data and AI chatbot outputs, a move that could weaken search/ads franchise advantages in Europe and raise compliance costs. Reuters: EU DMA preliminary findings

EU Digital Markets Act scrutiny — The European Commission’s preliminary finding would require Google to let third‑party search engines access search data and AI chatbot outputs, a move that could weaken search/ads franchise advantages in Europe and raise compliance costs. Negative Sentiment: U.S. antitrust complaint from rival app store Aptoide — A new lawsuit accuses Google of monopolizing Android app distribution and billing, adding to legal risk and potential remediation costs. Reuters: Aptoide lawsuit

U.S. antitrust complaint from rival app store Aptoide — A new lawsuit accuses Google of monopolizing Android app distribution and billing, adding to legal risk and potential remediation costs. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and ad-quality pressures — Meta’s new Muse Spark model improvements and reports of sophisticated ad-fraud/scareware schemes affecting Google Discover highlight competitive threats and potential ad-quality/monetization headwinds. MarketBeat: Meta Muse Spark

Competitive and ad-quality pressures — Meta’s new Muse Spark model improvements and reports of sophisticated ad-fraud/scareware schemes affecting Google Discover highlight competitive threats and potential ad-quality/monetization headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst signals — some outlets report Stifel lowered longer-term expectations in separate notes, introducing nuance to otherwise bullish analyst activity and reminding investors of valuation sensitivity. AmericanBankingNews: Stifel lowers expectations

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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