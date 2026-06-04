WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 21,453 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 173.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,816 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.22.

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Trending Headlines about Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palo Alto Networks reported fiscal Q3 results that topped expectations, with EPS of $0.85 versus $0.80-$0.81 expected and revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion estimated, while sales rose 31.1% year over year.

Palo Alto Networks reported fiscal Q3 results that topped expectations, with EPS of $0.85 versus $0.80-$0.81 expected and revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion estimated, while sales rose 31.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year FY2026 guidance and Q4 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling continued demand momentum and stronger profitability ahead.

The company raised full-year FY2026 guidance and Q4 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling continued demand momentum and stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Management said AI-related security demand is accelerating, and CEO Nikesh Arora cited a surge in customer meeting requests as enterprises prepare for AI-driven risks.

Management said AI-related security demand is accelerating, and CEO Nikesh Arora cited a surge in customer meeting requests as enterprises prepare for AI-driven risks. Positive Sentiment: A wave of analyst price-target hikes followed the report, with firms including Citigroup, Wedbush, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Berenberg, Rosenblatt, RBC, Oppenheimer, Stifel, Mizuho, Stephens, and others lifting targets well above the current share price, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

A wave of analyst price-target hikes followed the report, with firms including Citigroup, Wedbush, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Berenberg, Rosenblatt, RBC, Oppenheimer, Stifel, Mizuho, Stephens, and others lifting targets well above the current share price, reinforcing bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains supportive overall, with multiple reports describing the stock as a moderate buy and highlighting the company’s AI-security growth story.

Brokerage coverage remains supportive overall, with multiple reports describing the stock as a moderate buy and highlighting the company’s AI-security growth story. Neutral Sentiment: One insider filing showed CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares, but the sale was relatively small compared with his remaining holdings and is unlikely to change the long-term thesis.

One insider filing showed CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares, but the sale was relatively small compared with his remaining holdings and is unlikely to change the long-term thesis. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong quarter and upbeat analyst reaction, the stock has paused after a big rally, suggesting investors may be taking profits and focusing on valuation after the recent surge.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $802,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 150,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,103,105. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 68,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,643.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,434,276.78. This trade represents a 24.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 94,760 shares of company stock valued at $21,660,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $280.43 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $200.21 and its 200-day moving average is $185.46. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $302.95. The company has a market cap of $228.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.86, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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