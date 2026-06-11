Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 292.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $407.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.3%

UNH opened at $407.80 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $415.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $370.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $356.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 66.77%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here