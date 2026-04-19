WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 4,730 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,357 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $23,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 9.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $159.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $136.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.40. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 76.03%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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