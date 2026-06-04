Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 68,085 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,434,276.78. This represents a 24.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total transaction of $16,270,119.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 235,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,002.95. The trade was a 21.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 94,760 shares of company stock valued at $21,660,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 5.6%

PANW stock opened at $280.43 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.46. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $302.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.86, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palo Alto Networks reported fiscal Q3 results that topped expectations, with EPS of $0.85 versus $0.80-$0.81 expected and revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion estimated, while sales rose 31.1% year over year.

Palo Alto Networks reported fiscal Q3 results that topped expectations, with EPS of $0.85 versus $0.80-$0.81 expected and revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion estimated, while sales rose 31.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year FY2026 guidance and Q4 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling continued demand momentum and stronger profitability ahead.

The company raised full-year FY2026 guidance and Q4 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling continued demand momentum and stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Management said AI-related security demand is accelerating, and CEO Nikesh Arora cited a surge in customer meeting requests as enterprises prepare for AI-driven risks.

Management said AI-related security demand is accelerating, and CEO Nikesh Arora cited a surge in customer meeting requests as enterprises prepare for AI-driven risks. Positive Sentiment: A wave of analyst price-target hikes followed the report, with firms including Citigroup, Wedbush, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Berenberg, Rosenblatt, RBC, Oppenheimer, Stifel, Mizuho, Stephens, and others lifting targets well above the current share price, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

A wave of analyst price-target hikes followed the report, with firms including Citigroup, Wedbush, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Berenberg, Rosenblatt, RBC, Oppenheimer, Stifel, Mizuho, Stephens, and others lifting targets well above the current share price, reinforcing bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains supportive overall, with multiple reports describing the stock as a moderate buy and highlighting the company’s AI-security growth story.

Brokerage coverage remains supportive overall, with multiple reports describing the stock as a moderate buy and highlighting the company’s AI-security growth story. Neutral Sentiment: One insider filing showed CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares, but the sale was relatively small compared with his remaining holdings and is unlikely to change the long-term thesis.

One insider filing showed CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares, but the sale was relatively small compared with his remaining holdings and is unlikely to change the long-term thesis. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong quarter and upbeat analyst reaction, the stock has paused after a big rally, suggesting investors may be taking profits and focusing on valuation after the recent surge.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $157.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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