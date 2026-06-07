WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 714.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,194 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,044 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 157,382 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $70,055,000 after purchasing an additional 49,898 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,510 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 470.6% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $472.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $332.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.96 and a 52-week high of $576.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.97.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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