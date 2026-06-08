WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,041 Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,041 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,762,583 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,487,720,000 after acquiring an additional 180,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $868,360,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,747,639 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $605,704,000 after acquiring an additional 426,370 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,655,932 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $709,518,000 after acquiring an additional 252,284 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,045,346 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $616,470,000 after acquiring an additional 375,470 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $230.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.49 and a 52 week high of $237.41.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. Ross Stores's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 104,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,331,883.20. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total transaction of $400,897.53. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $460,147.67. The trade was a 46.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,004. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Ross Stores News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ross Stores this week:

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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