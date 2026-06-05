World Investment Advisors Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

World Investment Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,959 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $75,412,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 672,129 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $136,859,000 after purchasing an additional 384,985 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364,442 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $277,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 54,401 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 68,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,643.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,434,276.78. This represents a 24.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,105. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 72,076 shares of company stock valued at $17,930,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Capital One Financial upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $168.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dozens of brokerages lifted their price targets on PANW following the company’s strong fiscal Q3 results and raised outlook, including upgrades/target hikes from Citi, Wedbush, DA Davidson, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, RBC, Rosenblatt, Berenberg, Truist, Needham and others, signaling Wall Street sees more upside after the earnings beat. Analyst price target raises

Dozens of brokerages lifted their price targets on PANW following the company’s strong fiscal Q3 results and raised outlook, including upgrades/target hikes from Citi, Wedbush, DA Davidson, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, RBC, Rosenblatt, Berenberg, Truist, Needham and others, signaling Wall Street sees more upside after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: FBN Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks to strong-buy , and multiple firms described the company’s AI-security demand and next-generation security growth as strong, which can support investor confidence in future revenue growth. FBN upgrade

FBN Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks to , and multiple firms described the company’s AI-security demand and next-generation security growth as strong, which can support investor confidence in future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: The company reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $0.85 per share versus $0.79 expected , with revenue of $3.0 billion topping estimates and up 31.1% year over year, then raised FY2026 guidance, reinforcing the growth story. Earnings beat article

The company reported fiscal Q3 earnings of versus , with topping estimates and up year over year, then raised FY2026 guidance, reinforcing the growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says the stock may have run too far after its earnings-driven rally, suggesting investors are taking profits even though the fundamental update was strong. Seeking Alpha commentary

Some commentary says the stock may have run too far after its earnings-driven rally, suggesting investors are taking profits even though the fundamental update was strong. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market pieces noted PANW was slipping after earnings despite the beat, indicating the stock’s move may be driven more by valuation and post-rally consolidation than by any deterioration in the business. Invezz article

Broader market pieces noted PANW was slipping after earnings despite the beat, indicating the stock’s move may be driven more by valuation and post-rally consolidation than by any deterioration in the business. Negative Sentiment: Even with the upbeat earnings and analyst upgrades, the stock has been under pressure as investors appear to question whether acquisition-driven growth and a rich valuation justify the recent surge. Barron's article

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.4%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $279.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.65 and a 200-day moving average of $185.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $302.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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