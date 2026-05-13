World Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,641 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in CocaCola were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 82.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,086,000 after purchasing an additional 57,407 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 19.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 120,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,754,735. This trade represents a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 410,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,016,431. This trade represents a 19.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $59,988,566. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.03. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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