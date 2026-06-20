Worthington Financial Partners LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Worthington Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.2% of Worthington Financial Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,350,000. Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Finally, EJMK Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.68 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $307.98 billion, a PE ratio of 144.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. The business's 50 day moving average is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.57.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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