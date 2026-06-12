Xponance LLC Acquires 9,913 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Xponance LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,609 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the quarter. Xponance LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $44,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $275.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.46 and a 200-day moving average of $270.33. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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