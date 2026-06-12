Xponance LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Xponance LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the quarter. Xponance LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 150,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $49,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 60,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,294,266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $427,250,000 after purchasing an additional 287,590 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $407.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.5%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $405.58 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $415.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.28. The company has a market capitalization of $368.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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